Georgia Football Players to Watch in Week One Matchup Against Clemson
Three Georgia football players to watch in their week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs kick off their 2024 college football campaign this Saturday against the Clemson Tigers in Mercedes Benz Stadium for a ranked neutral site matchup. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program are walking into this year as one of the favorites to win the national title and that's reflected in this game's point spread as they are multiple score favorites. With them having a tough opponent to start the season, here are a few names to watch for Saturday.
Dominic Lovett, WR
The Clemson Tigers are a pressured-based defense that runs a lot of man-to-man coverage. That makes Lovett a major factor in this football game with him playing in the slot. He will be one of the closest playmakers to the ball, a guy that can beat his man quickly and will likely be a name quarterback Carson Beck is looking to a good bit this game. On top of that, Lovett is now a veteran in that wide receiver room and will need to be a player the Bulldogs can lean on in big moments throughout the season. That starts on Saturday.
Jared Wilson, C
Just mentioned that Clemson loves to send pressure on defense and that means it will be a big day for center Jared Wilson. Not only because of that but it's also the first collegiate start his career. The Tigers have some big names upfront that Wilson and the rest of the offensive line will have to manage throughout the game, but Wilson in particular will have a big task ahead of him of what many would label as one of the best defensive fronts in the country.
Mykel Williams, DE
This is a big game for Williams because Clemson runs a lot of counter on offense and that puts an important task on a player like Williams. Many are intrigued to see Williams play this season because he is going to play some JACK on top of his role at defensive end, but would still expect Williams to play the majority of his snaps at defensive end this season. Saturday will be a huge opportunity for Williams to be a disruptor in Clemson's run game while also having some opportunities to get after Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik.
