Georgia Football Players Under Most Pressure in 2024

We are less than a 100 days away from the start of the 2024 college football season. The Georgia Bulldogs are presumed to be the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason polls following a (13-1) season a year ago. They have plenty of talented football players on the roster, and a few that are under a good bit of pressure.
Georgia Players Under the Most Pressure in 2024
Carson Beck, QB
Sure, Carson Beck is entering year two as the starter, and he checked plenty of performance boxes a year ago. He completed 73% of his passes, led Georgia to the No. 1 third-down offense in the country, and a team that scored 40+ points per game for just the third time in the last 20 years of Georgia Football. It was a good year. However, there's a different pressure in 2024. Entering this season, he's the suspected No.1 QB in the upcoming NFL Draft, he's a favorite to win the Heisman, and there are national title demands. Last year he wanted to prove he was good, now he's going to have to live up to great. There's a difference there.
Xavier Truss, OL
Truss is entering his fifth year for Georgia. He could have entered the NFL Draft this spring, but elected to return to Georgia for another year. Now, he's the presumed starting right tackle entering the year. Though the pressure of starting isn't anything new to Truss, this is his last chance to improve his NFL Draft stock. Additionally, with talents like Monroe Freeling and Jamal Meriweather itching to earn playing time, he can't afford to slip in terms of performance or availability.
Lawson Luckie, TE
Luckie earned playing time a year ago as a true freshman as the No. 3 tight end on the depth chart, and quickly being vaulted up to the No. 2 once Brock Bowers was injured. Now, entering his sophomore year, it looked llke Luckie was primed for a semi-starting role — Georgia's second string tight end has played significant minutes every year under Smart. Though this summer, Georgia added Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek to the roster via the Transfer Portal. Not to mention Jaden Redell and Colton Heirnrich being added on the roster as well.
