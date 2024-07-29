Georgia Football Players Who Have the Most to Gain During Fall Camp
Here is a list of the Bulldogs who can make the biggest strides during this year's fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin their 2024 fall camp this week as the upcoming college football season quickly approaches. With such a high number of talented players on the Dawgs’ roster and only a limited number of starting roles available, here is a list of players who have the most to gain during this year’s camp.
1. Roderick Robinson
There is little debate that Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will be the Dawgs’ feature back for the 2024 season. The question is how many carries the back will share with Roderick Robinson. During his 2023 season, Robinson appeared in five games as a freshman and rushed for 196 yards. A strong fall camp could cement the sophomore as the Dawgs’ second feature back.
2. Multiple Cornerbacks
The departure of Kamari Lassiter to the NFL opened the door for cornerbacks Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson, and Julian Humphrey to nab a starting role. While there hasn’t seemed to be a clear leader between the players yet, fall camp provided an opportunity for one of the Dawgs to separate themselves.
3. KJ Bolden
Starting as a true freshman on a Kirby Smart roster is a rarity for any position. But if there is a player who has the best shot of doing so this season, it’s KJ Bolden. Bolden was one of the last recruits to join Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class but has already proved to be a massive addition to the Dawgs’ secondary. Whether he nabs a starting spot this season will likely be determined by the quality of his fall camp.
4. Jaden Rashada and Ryan Puglisi
While Carson Beck has a stronghold on the QB1 spot this season, the position of QB2 seems to be a little bit more open. Many presume that Gunner Stockton is currently the Dawgs’ backup signal caller, but transfer Jaden Rashada and freshman Ryan Puglisi could each make pushes to become Beck’s understudy this fall.
5. Colbie Young
The recent suspension of Rara Thomas has opened the door for transfer Colbie Young to start as the Bulldogs “X” position at receiver. Young was already expected to be a contributor to Georgia’s offense this season but could become a full-time starter after a strong fall camp.
Fall camp will begin Thursday, August 1st as the Bulldogs will return to Athens to officially begin their 2024 campaign. The Dawgs will open their season in Atlanta against Clemson on Saturday, August 31st.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
