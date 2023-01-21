What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?

Before players from Georgia's roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the decision back in December to play their next collegiate season in Athens.

So what exactly is Georgia getting in both of these SEC football players?

For starters, it's important to note that both of these acquisitions came at an opportune time for the Bulldogs. Dominick Blaylock, who has played wide receiver at Georgia for the past four years, announced he would be entering the portal and that news was followed by Adonai Mitchell taking the same path as Blaylock.

Last season, Thomas and Lovett both led their teams in receiving yards. Thomas finished the year with 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while Lovett racked up 846 yards and three touchdowns. Two very skilled receivers but also two different types of players.

Thomas typically lined up as the X receiver for Mississippi State and is listed as 6-2 and 200 pounds. Some things that jump off the tape are he possesses great body control, strong hands and a great ability to highpoint the football, all things that make him such a valuable threat on the outside.

Lovett on the other hand is a traditional slot receiver. On 56 receptions he averaged 15.1 yards and had three different games last season in which he finished with 130 yards or more. He has SEC speed and thrives in creating explosive plays. So two different play styles between the two new additions.

All in all, the best way to describe Thomas and Lovett is one is a game-changer, and the other is a game-breaker. Thomas is the game changer as having a dominant vertical threat on the outside opens up a lot of things for a team offensively. Georgia saw how valuable George Pickens and Mitchell were when healthy, and Thomas could help provide another level of that. Lovett is the game-breaker due to his speed and the consistent ability he showed while at Missouri to beat teams over the top for big chunks of yardage.

Georgia was already in a good spot from a receiver standpoint as they will return both Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers who were the top two receivers for the Bulldogs in 2022. That along with other important contributors such as Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Dillon Bell and now Thomas and Lovett gives Georgia a massive depth advantage for the upcoming year. An advantage that the Bulldogs are not necessarily accustomed to having.

