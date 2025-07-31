Georgia Football Practice Notes - What We Learned From Day 1 of Fall Camp
The Georgia Bulldogs are officially in the midst of fall camp. We have intel and first-person accounts from day one of practice in Athens, Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially started fall camp. With their first practice officially underway, the media was allowed a brief viewing period of pratice. Here are our thoughts from practice.
PS: Kirby Smart hates when we (the media) make these practice reports ALL about the depth chart, so I'll do my best to refrain from that, coach.
Georgia Football Practice Notes:
Offense:
QB - It's tough to see much other than rotation during routes on air, which was most of what we saw during observation periods, but led by Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi looked much more confident than years prior during these periods. Looked as if he was comfortable with the pace of things, and accurate with the football. Ryan Montgomery is still in a knee brace, but was an active participant and was the third thrower up during individual periods.
RB - The biggest question this camp is who will be the secondary feature to sophomore Nate Frazier, an answer we didn't exactly get today. Good news for the room is that Roderick Robinson appears to be a full participant and available at practice as are Chauncey Bowens and transfer addition Josh McRay who is a LARGE human being.
TE - It was interesting to see Colton Heinrench a full partcipant in practice after seemingly dealing with multiple injuries his freshman season. Nothing much more to note at this point in this group except for freshman Elyiss William's noticeable weight gain. He's put a considerable amount of weight on in the lower half.
WR - Freshman Tyler Williams was the one who made me look at the roster today. After missing essentially the entire spring with an ankle injury, the freshman looks physically ready to play in this conference. Zechariah Branch has a noticeable twitch with the football in his hands. Noah Thomas appears to still be getting accustomed to Georgia practices, as does CJ Wiley who was called out for effort over the microphone.
OL - The staff additions this offseason are perhaps no more noticeable than with the offensive line group. With essentially four position coaches with the OL now, they have the groups split up between young guys and the "travel unit" if you will and everyone is getting vast amounts of coaching. Juan Gaston is a mountain of a human that's lost noticeable weight this offseason, Michael Uini and Daniel Calhoun appear to be battling at the open guard position.
Defense:
DL - Christen Miller has put on a noticeable amount of solid weight this offseason. He appears to be approaching 310 pounds and is the clear-cut leader of this unit. Joshua Horton is rocking the No. 81 and he will need to be a meaningful piece of this defense this season it appears. Additionally, Xavier McLeod appears to be in really good shape. Nmadi Ogboko would be my guess as "next up" at nose tackle for this group right now.
EDGE - The additions of Elo Modozie and Isaiah Gibson to this room were needed after having seen them practice this spring. The group is much deeper and bigger. Between Gabe Harris, JJA, Ikinnagbon, Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson, Elo Modozie, and Quantavious Johnson, they have plenty of options at EDGE.
ILB - Justin Williams put on considerable weight in his midsection, he's still a longer inside linebacker but he's got to be appraoching 225+ pounds at this point. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson continue to lead the deepest group on the field as Chris Cole is starting to get an opportunity to rush the passer as well. Should be noted Kristopher Jones appears to be at EDGE full time now.
STAR - Joenel Aguero, JaCorey Thomas, Adrian Maddox, and Jaiden Harris were all seen taking individual reps at STAR. Though it's clear that Thomas will be cross training.
Safety - Kyron Jones and Zion Branch alongside JaCorey Thomas appear to be the lead group fighting for the spot opposite of KJ Bolden who's put on weight this offseason.
Corner - I would feel disegnenious even giving you a rotation at corner. I will tell you that Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson, and DeMello Jones will steal the attention this season, but Dominick Kelly looks like he's going to be a player for this program.
Georgia Bulldogs Fall Camp Injury Report:
"Probably the healthiest we've been entering fall camp that we've ever been." - Kirby Smart on Thursday, July 31st.
The Bulldogs will look to remain healthy throughout camp as they prepare for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
