Georgia Football Predicted to be Top Seed in 2025 College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to be a top seed in the 2025 college football playoffs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be one of the best teams in college football this season, despite having 13 players selected during the 2025 NFL draft. They also lost their starting quarterback Carson Beck to the transfer portal, but Gunner Stockton is set to the lead this year after starting in the Sugar Bowl last year.
The Bulldogs do have a tough schedule this season with Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss lined up, but just about every SEC team can say the same thing. The expectations are still high for Georgia and Yahoo Sports has predicted them as a the No. 6 seed for the 2025 college football playoffs.
"Similar to Penn State previously, Georgia could easily end up being a top four seed should the Bulldogs win the SEC," Melton wrote. "The Bulldogs are entering the first full season under quarterback Gunner Stockton, and should still have one of the SEC's top defenses, even despite losing key names such as Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker."
Georgia did dip into the transfer portal this offseason to address some of the holes on the roster. They snagged Zachariah Branch and Zion Branch from USC and picked up a list of other names at multiple positions as well.
Despite making the playoffs and winning the SEC last year, it was still not up to the Georgia standard that has been set by Kirby Smart and his program over the years. This year they are looking to get back on track.
