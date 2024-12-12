Georgia Football Predicted to Lose in Quarterfinal Round of Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs have been predicted to lose in the quarterfinal round of the college football playoffs.
Despite losing two games during the regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs are SEC Champions and have a first -round bye in the college football playoffs this year. They will wait and see which team they will face off against in the quarterfinal round between Indiana and Notre Dame.
Georgia has some recent history with Notre Dame, as they had a home-and-home series back in 2017 and 2019, but Indiana and the Dawgs have never faced off during either program's history. The Fighting Irish are the favorites heading into this one, and they seem like the likely opponent for the Bulldogs, but according to one prediction, Georgia may not want to see Notre Dame in the next round.
ESPN writer Adam Rittenberg gave his prediction on how the college football playoff will go, and he has Georgia losing to Notre Dame 19-17 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Here was his reasoning:
"Georgia has shown dominance only in spurts, especially on offense, while dealing with injuries to quarterback Carson Beck and others. The Bulldogs should benefit from the extended layoff before the quarterfinal, but they will be challenged by a Notre Dame team with a diverse running game and stout defense. Expect the defenses to shine in this game, which likely will come down to turnovers, special teams and field position. But Georgia doesn't defend the run as well as it normally does, and Notre Dame's ability to move the ball with its trident of Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price and Riley Leonard will show up in the second half. Georgia makes a late charge before Xavier Watts seals the win with an interception."
It has still not been confirmed yet if Beck will or will not miss the playoffs due to his injuries, but it does seem likely that Gunner Stockton will be the guy for at least the first playoff game for Georgia. He helped Georgia secure the SEC Championship game and he might be playing in a game with even higher stakes down the road.
