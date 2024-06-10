Georgia Football Prospect Shuts Recruitment Down, Commits to Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia has seen several top targets at the offensive line position come off the board in the middle of June as the 2025 recruitment cycle continues to heat up. Monday morning it was 4-star Zyaire Addison that committed to Oregon shortly after his official visit in Athens, and Monday afternoon 4-star Michael Carroll announced that he would be committing to Alabama.
Carroll was just on campus in Athens for his official visit and now is a member of the 2025 recruiting class for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Carroll stands 6'6, 315 pounds out of Doylestown, PA at Central Bucks East. These commitments narrow the tackles prospect list for Georgia down relatively significantly. Georgia will focus it's attention now on David Sanders, Juan Gaston, and Nick Brooks.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
