Georgia Football QB, Jaden Rashada Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
After just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, QB, Jaden Rashada has rentered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada has enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal per reports. The former 4-star QB prospect transferred to Georgia following a four game stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2023. Rashada originally signed with the Florida Gators out of high school before recanting on his National Letter of Intent, and transferring to Arizona State. He now enters the portal for a third time in just two seasons in college football.
Georgia's backup quarterback during the 2024 season was Gunner Stockton, now elevated to the starter, Georgia's backup for the Sugar Bowl was freshman Ryan Puglisi. Puglisi is a 4-star talent himself, and will be just a redshirt freshman in 2025 presumably behind Gunner Stockton.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Jaden Rashada, QB
