Georgia Football Quarterback Carson Beck Heisman Odds Update
A look at where Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's Heisman odds currently sit after his performance against Clemson.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was viewed as one of the potential favorites to win the Heisman trophy this season. He got off to a solid start in week one against the Clemson Tigers but quite a few quarterbacks had strong week one performances. So after one week of action here is where the Heisman odds currently sit.
According to Fan Duel, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Miami's Cam Ward are all tied for first with +850 odds. Beck sits right behind them by himself with +900 odds. Against the Tigers, Beck was 23/33 for 278 yards and two touchdowns.
Beck will have plenty of opportunities throughout the season to have big-time moments to garner even more Heisman hype. Games against Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas this season will be keynote factors in whether or not Beck has a seat in New York at the end of the season.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was the last Bulldog to become a legitimate Heisman contender. In 2022, Bennett was named a finalist for the award and Beck looks to be on track to making that happen this season. Winning the Heisman is not the main goal for Georgia even Beck this season, but having a Georgia player take home the award for the first time since Herschel Walker was repping the red and black would definitely be a great moment for the program. Plus, if Beck is a Heisman finalist, it likely means Georgia is in a great position for the national title as well.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily