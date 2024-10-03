Georgia Football Releases Initial Injury Report Ahead of Auburn Game
Here is the latest injury report for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for their matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for the annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." This will be the 129th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8.
Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the initial injury report for both teams.
Georgia vs Auburn Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Smael Mondon, LB, Out
- Sacovie White, WR, Questionable
- Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
- Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
- London Humphreys, WR, Out
- Jared Wilson, OL, Questionable
Auburn
- Tyler Scott, DB, Out
- Champ Anthony, DB, Out
- Brandon Frazier, TE, Out
- Izavion Miller, OL, Questionable
- Jerrin Thompson, S, Probable
- Dorian Mausi Jr., LB, Probable
- Jalen McLeod, OLB, Probable
- Alex McPherson, K, Probable
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
