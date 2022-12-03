WATCH: Georgia Releases Trailer for SEC Championship

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0) will take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2) this Saturday as they will duke it out in the SEC Championship game.

These two teams have a good bit of history with one another in the SEC Championship game. This will be the fifth time since 2000 that the two teams will battle it out for the conference title. Georgia has only beaten the Tigers once in the last four games against them in Atlanta.

Georgia is looking to capture its second SEC title under Kirby Smart and lock up the No. 1 seed for the college football playoffs.

Ahead of the matchup, Georgia released a game trailer....

