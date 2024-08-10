Georgia Football Running Back Duo Shines During NFL Preseason Games
Former Georgia running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards shined during their NFL preseason games on Friday.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another successful draft class this offseason as the program had eight total players selected, which brings their total over the last three years up to 33 total players drafted. However, two former Dawgs that made their name known on the NFL landscape on Friday night did not get to hear their names called during the 2024 NFL draft, but that clearly isn't holding them back.
Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were the two headed monster for Georgia's running back room during the 2023 season, and both spent an ample amount of time at the University of Georgia. In typical Georgia fashion, both went on to be successful college running backs and now they are making splashes in the NFL.
Edwards signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the draft and Kendall Milton joined the Georgia party up with the Philadelphia Eagles. On just three rushes Friday night, Edwards managed to lead the Steelers in rushing yards after ripping off a 24-yard rush down towards the goal line. The Steelers then called on his number again and Edwards finished the job to secure his first professional touchdown. He finished the day with 3 rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Milton had his own coming out party for the Eagles. He did what he did best as a Bulldog by methodically picking up solid yards with each and every carry he earned. He finished his game with nine carries for 39 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He had the most carries and rushing yards in the entire football game.
The path to earning a spot on the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent is not an easy one, but Milton and Edwards both are off to great starts during the preseason. Georgia has a long history of producing successful NFL backs, and the two rookies are proving why that has been the case for such a long time.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily