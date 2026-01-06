Georgia Bulldogs DL Jordan Thomas Announces Commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Thomas has announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The college football transfer portal is currently open as teams all across the country scramble to retain players to their roster, while also making highly talented additions of their own.

With the massive amounts of activity taking place, a handful of players in the portal have begun finding new homes ahead of the 2026 college football season. The last player to do so is former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Thomas.

Thomas recently announced that he will be joining Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks for their 2026 season, and is expected to have a rather large impact on the Gamecock's defense. The defensive lineman will have two years of eligibilty remaining.

A former 4-star prospect, Thomas was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and saw the field sparingly throughout his career with the Bulldogs. Which is likely what has led to the defensive lineman's emergence into the portal this season.

How the Georgia Bulldogs are Affected by the Decision of Jordan Thomas

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Thomas (97) fights off blocks to rush the Kentucky Wildcats quarterback at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs are set to face Thomas during the 2026 season, as the team is scheduled to travel to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks during the regular season. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2023 and will be Georgia's first trip to Williams-Brice Stadium since 2022.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the transfer portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from the Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*