Davante Adams Had One-Word Reaction to Aaron Rodgers' Big Win With Steelers
In case you were worried that a disastrous Jets tenure spelled trouble for the staying power of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers's relationship, let Adams's recent social media post quell those fears.
As the Steelers celebrated their thrilling win over the Ravens on Sunday night (a game that ended in perhaps the most dramatic way possible), Adams snapped a picture of Rodgers on his TV and posted it to his Instagram story with a simple but fired-up message on top: "LFG."
Take a peek at that below:
Clearly, the brotherly love is still there between these two former teammates.
We haven't really heard much about Adams and Rodgers's friendship since the offseason, when the receiver said that he and the future Hall of Famer went golfing the same week the QB parted ways with Gang Green. In 2024, Rodgers essentially recruited Adams to join the Jets in a Packers reunion confirmed in a viral appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Prior to that, the pair played together in Green Bay from 2014 to 2021.
These days, Adams is with the No. 5-seeded Rams, where he leads the league in receiving touchdowns and figures to be a huge factor in the group's playoff push (once he's healthy, of course). But with Sunday's post, it's clear he's still rooting for his close friend and former teammate, no matter how much time has passed or how poorly their last joint venture went.