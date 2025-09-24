Georgia Football's Biggest Strengths Against the Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia's biggest strengths against Alabama.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend for what many expect to be another epic showdown between the two programs. Alabama has gotten things back in order, it seems, after a poor week one showing and Georgia is rolling hot after defeating Tennessee in overtime on the road.
Both teams have some advantages coming into this game, but here are Georgia's biggest strengths for this year's game.
1. Sanford Stadium
The game is at home for Georgia. For the first time since 2015, Alabama has to come to Athens. Kirby Smart has never gotten one of these games in Athens as a head coach and Kalen DeBoer has never had to come to Sanford Stadium.
Since DeBoer took over at Alabama, he has not fared well on the road, and his offenses typically do not perform well when away from Tuscaloosa. Georgia's fan base will be rowdy for this one and it certainly provides an advantage for the Bulldogs.
2. Reliability in the Run Game
A major talking point for Georgia last season was whether or not they were going to be able to run the ball on a weekly basis. This season however, it doesn't look like that will be much of an issue. They went on a 13-play scoring drive against Tennessee and and 12 of the plays were run plays. Mike Bobo and his offense have found success on the ground, and that likely won't come to a screeching halt this weekend either.
3. Georgia Passed the Test
Despite how great Alabama has looked the last two weeks, they failed their only test of the season thus far. They lost on the road against Florida State in week one, and it didn't look good. Georgia, on the other hand, went into Neyland Stadium and came out with a win after trailing 21-7 at one point in the game. Georgia knows what they are capable of and is comfortable with this one coming down to the wire. We don't know that yet about this year's Alabama team.
