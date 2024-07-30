Georgia Football's Brock Bowers Rated as High Impactful Newcomer for Raiders
Former Georgia football tight end Brock Bowers rated as one of the most impactful newcomers in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become an NFL pipeline over the years under head coach Kirby Smart and this last draft class was no exception. Tight end Brock Bowers was the first name off of the board from Georgia as the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the first round of the NFL draft. He was one of the most impactful players in college football over the last three years, and the same is being expected of him at the professional level.
ESPN released an article rating the most impactful newcomers in the NFL. Whether they were acquired in the draft, free agency or trade, which players are going to have the most impact on their team in year one? Of the 50 players that were ranked, Bowers came in at number 25 due to the fact he is expected to step into a major offensive role from day one.
"One of the top tight end prospects in recent memory, Bowers will immediately step into a substantial offensive role in Las Vegas. The upside here is massive, though he's only 21 years old and the learning curve is generally steep for tight ends. Add in the Raiders' suspect quarterback situation, and we shouldn't be shocked if his career gets off to a slow start -- but he has the talent to contribute in a big way," ESPN wrote.
Bowers is expected to be a focal point in the Raiders' offense alongside wide receiver Davante Adams, tight end Michael Mayer and former Georgia running back Zamir White.
Former Georgia tight end Bowers is a two-time national champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. He's the first and only tight end in the award's 23-year history to win the award twice and will go down as the greatest tight end in Georgia football history, and arguably the greatest college tight end ever. In the 2024 NFL Draft, it was not a matter of whether or not he would be the first tight end taken, but rather to whom and when.
Bowers spent three seasons at Georgia and they are some of the more statistically gaudy stat lines at the position that we've seen.
- 2021 - 56 receptions / 882 yards / 13 TDs
- 2022 - 63 receptions / 842 yards / 7 TDs
- 2023 - 56 receptions / 714 yards / 6 TDs
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily