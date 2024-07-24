Georgia Football's Under The Radar Talent Ahead of NFL Training Camp
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned a lot of talent into the NFL over the last few years and one of those players is flying under the radar heading into the 2024 season.
Now that offseason NFL moves have settled down for the most part with training camps getting started and the 2024 season looming in the near distance, players are beginning to become aware of what their role will be in their organization this season. Many players will be earning their first true shot at being an everyday starter in the professional football league and one of those players is a former Bulldog.
Former Georgia running back Zamir White is entering year three in the NFL this season with the Las Vegas Raiders. White was drafted in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He sat behind the likes of Josh Jacobs the last couple of seasons, but Jacobs is now with the Green Bay Packers which opens up the door for White to get his shot. He is expected to be the starting running back for the Raiders, and he is an under-the-radar candidate to have a big season.
ESPN shares this belief as well as they released their top 25 under the radar players for the 2024 NFL season and White came in at 13th. The article stated, "White had 5.4 yards per carry for Georgia in 2021 with 11 touchdowns on 160 carries. He's a naturally powerful runner, very physical with a strong bottom half. He also has above-average vision coming through the hole, can jump-cut to avoid tackles or run right through them."
Another former Georgia running back in the same class as White had a very similar outlook heading into 2023. James Cook had his opportunity last season with the Buffalo Bills to be the starter after some offseason moves left him as the top back in the room. Cook went on to finish with 1,122 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 4.7 yards per carry. He also tacked on 445 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
White doesn't possess the same threat in the passing game that Cook does but he was a productive asset for Georgia during his time in college. Some will say there are injury concerns due to his history of knee injuries, but he has remained durable over the last few years.
The Raiders have some questions at quarterback this season as they will decide between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, but White could very well be the solution to help offset any concerns the organization has in the passing game this season.
