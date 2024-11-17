Georgia Football's Dillon Bell Injured vs Tennessee Volunteers
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ game against Tennessee. Here are the details.
In this story:
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ game against Tennessee. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a season-defining battle as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury. Wide receiver Dillon Bell went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Bell would hobble of the field with some help.
Bell would head into the locker room to seek further evaluation.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
Published |Modified