Georgia Football's Dillon Bell Injured vs Tennessee Volunteers

A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ game against Tennessee. Here are the details. 

Jonathan Williams

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of a season-defining battle as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury. Wide receiver Dillon Bell went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Bell would hobble of the field with some help.

Bell would head into the locker room to seek further evaluation.

Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed. 


How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

