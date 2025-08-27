Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football's "Dooley Field" Set to Have New Look During Bulldogs' 2025 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs' home field is set to look a little different during the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

The Sanford Stadium scoreboard at Georgia football's G-Day game on Saturday April 12, 2025
The Sanford Stadium scoreboard at Georgia football's G-Day game on Saturday April 12, 2025 / Marc Weiszer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their return to college football as the team prepares for its week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs' 2025 season is expected to be an extremely exciting one, and the team has undergone a litany of changes in the offseason.

But the Bulldogs' roster is not the only thing that will look a little different this season, as the Bulldogs' home field, "Dooley Field," will look a little different as well. The stadium's endzone will reportedly be using block lettering, as opposed to its "Georgia Bold" font that it used for many seasons.

Sanford Stadium's Dooley Field
Sanford Stadium's Dooley Field ahead of it's week one game for the 2025 season. / Brooks Austin

The lettering is reminiscent of the style Georgia used in the early 2000s and is extremely similar to the numbering style the Bulldogs' jerseys, which the team adapted ahead of the 2022 season. While the change may be extremely subtle, die-hard Dawg fans are sure to notice the difference.

The Bulldogs will debut their newly updated field on Saturday, August 30th, when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

