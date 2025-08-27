Georgia Football's "Dooley Field" Set to Have New Look During Bulldogs' 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs' home field is set to look a little different during the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their return to college football as the team prepares for its week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs' 2025 season is expected to be an extremely exciting one, and the team has undergone a litany of changes in the offseason.
But the Bulldogs' roster is not the only thing that will look a little different this season, as the Bulldogs' home field, "Dooley Field," will look a little different as well. The stadium's endzone will reportedly be using block lettering, as opposed to its "Georgia Bold" font that it used for many seasons.
The lettering is reminiscent of the style Georgia used in the early 2000s and is extremely similar to the numbering style the Bulldogs' jerseys, which the team adapted ahead of the 2022 season. While the change may be extremely subtle, die-hard Dawg fans are sure to notice the difference.
The Bulldogs will debut their newly updated field on Saturday, August 30th, when the team hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily