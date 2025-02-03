Georgia Football's Malaki Starks Drops Out of the First Round in Latest Mock Draft
Georgia football safety Malaki Starks has dropped out of the first round in the latest NFL mock draft.
The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl wrapped up this past week as college football players from all over the country got an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL organizations. The Bulldogs had a litany of players at both events and immediately after the event, NFL analysts typically released a new mock draft. That's exactly what ESPN's Matt Miller did and he had one Bulldog falling out of the first round.
Safety Malaki Starks from the moment he made a miraculous interception against Oregon as a true freshman in 2022 has been projected as the top safety off of the board and a first-round pick. However, Miller now has Starks being selected in the second round with the 34th pick to the New York Giants. Here is what Miller had to say:
"After finding a quarterback in Round , the Giants could grab a defensive signal-caller in the second round with Starks," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot-1, 205-pound free safety is versatile enough to see reps at slot cornerback, but he fits best working over the top of the defense."
Miller instead had South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori as the first safety off the board and inside of the first round going 30th overall to the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps Miller having the first safety going late in the first round indicates that not too many teams are looking for a safety in the first round this year, but a talent like Starks seems worthy of a first-round pick, considering he started at Georgia for three straight seasons.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
- Georgia Linebacker Earns ESPN All-American Honors
- Every Former Georgia Bulldog Remaining in the NFL Playoffs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily