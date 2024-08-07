Georgia Football's Most Important Player This College Football Season
Who is Georgia football's most important player for the 2024 college football season?
The 2024 college football season is approaching rapidly as college programs by now are in full swing in regard to fall camp. That's certainly where the Georgia Bulldogs are at this point as they are preparing their loaded roster to face Clemson week one in Atlanta. Georgia has quite a few names that will be high impact players, but who is the most important player on the roster this season? Well, one news outlet took a shoot at it.
ESPN released an article that listed out the 25 most important players in college football this season. The criteria for that in this article is a player who could have a breakout year and it would play a major role in defining a team's outcome. For those reasons, wide receiver Dillon Bell was ranked 12th and was the selection for Georgia.
"He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, but in the open field he looks about 6-foot-4, 235. Bell is already a semi-proven red zone threat, and he was UGA's No. 1 receiver over the final four games of the season, with gains of 35 and 31 against Florida State and 24, 21, 19 and 17 against Tennessee. Without tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, however, he might have to be Carson Beck's No. 1 guy in 2024. Slot man Dominic Lovett does return, and head coach Kirby Smart brought in Miami's Colbie Young, among others, but Bell's potential jumps off the television screen, and he began to live up to it late last fall. - Bill Connelly"
As far as breakout candidates go, Bell certainly fits that mold. He had a strong ending the 2023 season and has already proven he can play at the level of a high caliber SEC football player. Now it just needs to be on every Saturday. If the Bulldogs get a breakout year from Bell or almost any starting wide receiver this season then it will have a massiv eimpact on the outcome of their season this year.
