Georgia Football Safety KJ Bolden Setting up for Sophomore Surge Season
Georgia safety KJ Bolden is setting up for a sophomore surge season.
It's not often that a true freshman gets to start at the University of Georgia, but safety KJ Bolden found a way to crack the lineup in year one. Even though Georgia had veteran safeties Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks starting for them. Now, with both Jackson and Starks off the roster, Bolden is setting up for a massive sophomore season.
Bolden showed signs of being a playmaker last season. He finished with 59 tackles, a sack, two tackles and an interception. The previous Georgia safety to show signs as a freshman that he was going to be a great college football player was Starks back in 2022, so if Bolden is on that track, he'll be in good shape this season.
One thing that was noticeable about Bolden last season was his size. He hadn't quite put on the weight to make him look the part of a veteran safety, despite him playing like one. What was more impressive, though, was him tackling and running the alley like he weighed 220 pounds and laying the hammer down with no hesitation.
With another offseason under his belt and a full season of playing in 2024, Bolden is primed to have a big season in 2025. The Bulldogs need a new headliner in the safety group, and Bolden appears to be poised to take over that role and be the next great one to come out of the room.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily