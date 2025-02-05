Georgia Football Set to Hire USC Analyst Bryson Allen-Williams
Per reports, the University of Georgia is set to hire Bryson Allen-Williams, a former assitant linebackers caoch at USC.
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't had a season without coaching turnover since 2016. Every offseason under head coach Kirby Smart there's due to be some type of staff attrition and addition. This offseason is no different. According to reports, Bryson Allen-Williams, former USC Linebackers assitant coach is set to take a staff position with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Allen-Williams is a Georgia native, having graduated from Cedar Grove High School in Dekalb County. He then went on to become a team captain for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was a top-100 overall recruit and All-American.
This will be the second time in as many offseasons that Kirby Smart has nabbed a promising coach off the Trojans staff. Last December, just before the Orange Bowl against FSU, Kirby Smart filled the void left by Fran Brown leaving to become the head coach at Syracuse with Dante Williams from USC as well.
Allen-Williams provides Georgia with another young and promising football coach who hails from this state. Allen-Williams graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 2014. He then went on to play five seasons for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He's joining the Georgia staff after having spent time with USC, Georgia State, and North Carolina since becoming a football coach.
