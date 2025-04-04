Georgia Football Spring Depth Chart - Offensive Preview
A look at where Georgia's offensive spring depth chart currently stands.
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearly a week away from their annual G-Day game that will take place on Saturday, April 12. That also means Georgia is over the halfway point for spring practice, and the team has a better idea of what their depth chart looks like as they head into the 2025 college football season.
With that said, here is what Georgia Bulldogs on SI believes the offensive depth chart looks like for the Bulldogs as things currently stand. Players who are currently dealing with injuries are also noted on the list.
Georgia Football Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback:
- Gunner Stockton
- Ryan Puglisi
- Colter Ginn
- Hezekiah Millender
- Ryan Montgomery (Rehabbing knee injury from senior high school season)
Running Back:
- Nate Frazier
- Cash Jones
- Chauncey Bowen or Bo Walker or Dwight Phillips
- Dillon Bell
- Roderick Robinson or Branson Robinson (Both have been limited during spring practice due to injuries)
Tight End:
- Oscar Delp or Lawson Luckie
- Jaden Reddell or Ethan Barbour
- Elyiss Williams
- Colton Heinrich (Unavailable due to surgery)
Offensive Line:
Left Tackle:
- Monroe Freeling (Underwent shoulder surgery)
- Jamal Meriweather
- Juan Gaston
Left Guard:
- Micah Morris
- Mason Short
- Marques Easley (Indefinitely suspended)
Center:
- Drew Bobo
- Malachi Toliver
- Cortez Smith
Right Guard:
- Daniel Calhoun (Ankle injury, out for rest of spring)
- Michael Uini
- Marcus Harrison
Right Tackle:
- Earnest Greene
- Bo Hughley or Nyier Daniels
- Jah Jackson
Wide Receiver:
X:
- Colbie Young
- Noah Thomas
- CJ Wiley
- Dillon Bell
- Tyler Williams (Foot injury, out for rest of spring practice)
Z:
- London Humphreys
- Talyn Taylor
- Dillon Bell
- Landon Roldan
Slot:
- Zachariah Branch
- Sacovie White
- Cole Speer
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily