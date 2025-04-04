Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football Spring Depth Chart - Offensive Preview

A look at where Georgia's offensive spring depth chart currently stands.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearly a week away from their annual G-Day game that will take place on Saturday, April 12. That also means Georgia is over the halfway point for spring practice, and the team has a better idea of what their depth chart looks like as they head into the 2025 college football season.

With that said, here is what Georgia Bulldogs on SI believes the offensive depth chart looks like for the Bulldogs as things currently stand. Players who are currently dealing with injuries are also noted on the list.

Georgia Football Offensive Depth Chart

Quarterback:

  1. Gunner Stockton
  2. Ryan Puglisi
  3. Colter Ginn
  4. Hezekiah Millender
  5. Ryan Montgomery (Rehabbing knee injury from senior high school season)

Running Back:

  1. Nate Frazier
  2. Cash Jones
  3. Chauncey Bowen or Bo Walker or Dwight Phillips
  4. Dillon Bell
  5. Roderick Robinson or Branson Robinson (Both have been limited during spring practice due to injuries)

Tight End:

  1. Oscar Delp or Lawson Luckie
  2. Jaden Reddell or Ethan Barbour
  3. Elyiss Williams
  4. Colton Heinrich (Unavailable due to surgery)

Offensive Line:

Left Tackle:

  1. Monroe Freeling (Underwent shoulder surgery)
  2. Jamal Meriweather
  3. Juan Gaston

Left Guard:

  1. Micah Morris
  2. Mason Short
  3. Marques Easley (Indefinitely suspended)

Center:

  1. Drew Bobo
  2. Malachi Toliver
  3. Cortez Smith

Right Guard:

  1. Daniel Calhoun (Ankle injury, out for rest of spring)
  2. Michael Uini
  3. Marcus Harrison

Right Tackle:

  1. Earnest Greene
  2. Bo Hughley or Nyier Daniels
  3. Jah Jackson

Wide Receiver:

X:

  1. Colbie Young
  2. Noah Thomas
  3. CJ Wiley
  4. Dillon Bell
  5. Tyler Williams (Foot injury, out for rest of spring practice)

Z:

  1. London Humphreys
  2. Talyn Taylor
  3. Dillon Bell
  4. Landon Roldan

Slot:

  1. Zachariah Branch
  2. Sacovie White
  3. Cole Speer

