Georgia Football Ticket Prices Are Some of the Highest In College Football
Being a fan of a college football team can be expensive. But it's especially expensive if you are a Georgia Bulldog fan...
The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the premier teams in college football, which means that no matter the opponent, you can expect a high-profile matchup when the Dawgs play. Which unfortunately also means that fans can expect a hefty price just to attend the game.
But for as expensive as Georgia Football tickets have gotten lately, the Dawgs’ 2024 season seems to be an exceptionally expensive one. According to an article written by 247 Sports, five Georgia Bulldogs games rank inside the top 20 for the highest average price of tickets for the 2024 college football season. Those five games are against Ole Miss, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Auburn.
As unfortunate as this is for fans, it makes sense as to why prices are so high. The Bulldogs will be facing Texas for the first time since joining the SEC and will be facing an Alabama team that is not coached by Nick Saban for the first time in over a decade. In addition to this, classic SEC matchups that have the potential to be high-ranking bouts such as Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn are almost guaranteed to always draw a big price.
Being a college football fan in 2024 is an expensive existence. But unfortunately for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs, this year’s slate of games is proving to be especially damaging to the wallet.
2024 Average Ticket Price Rankings (Georgia)
19. Georgia @ Ole Miss ($242)
12. Auburn @ Georgia ($298)
11. Georgia @ Alabama ($302)
8. Tennessee @ Georgia ($348)
7. Georgia @ Texas ($355)
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
