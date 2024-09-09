Georgia Football to see a Familiar Faces Against Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs will be up against familiar faces when they face the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are set to face off this Saturday as the two historic programs renew their rivalry in the SEC. This week three game will serve as the Dawgs' first true road game of the 2024 season.
Given that these two programs once shared a division in the SEC, the Wildcats and Bulldogs are quite familiar with each other. But this Saturday, these two teams will have an extra sense of familiarity as two of Kentucky's starters were once Georgia Bulldogs.
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and quarterback Brock Vandagriff both joined Kentucky's roster ahead of the 2024 college football season after spending multiple years with the Georgia Bulldogs. Dumas-Johnson spent two seasons as the Dawgs' starting linebacker and was a major part of the teams 2022 national title victory. While Vandagriff served as the Bulldogs backup quarterback for the 2023 season and took a handful of snaps throughout the year.
Dumas-Johnson and Vandagriff will face their former team this Saturday as they look to end a more than 10-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. Despite the game taking place in Kentucky, Georgia is currently a massive favorite to win the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
