Georgia Football Transfer Jah Jarrett Transferring to USC Trojans
Former Georgia defensive tackle Jah Jarrett has committed to the USC Trojans.
Georgia defensive tackle Jah Jarrett enterred the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 10th, just two days into the portal window, and the former Bulldog has found his next home. He will be travelling all the way out west to the USC Trojans, becoming the second Bulldog in as many seasons to leave the roster for Lincoln Riley's bunch. Former Bulldog and now former Trojan turned Oregon Duck, Bear Alexander made this same transition a year ago.
Jarrett was just getting into the lineup and the rotation this season, especially with the injury to defensive tackle Christen Miller late in the season. Jarrett will likely be in the mix for early playing time now with the Trojans. Georgia's 2025 season will lean heavily on the younger players like Jourdan Thomas, Nhamdi Ogboko to replace the loss of Jah Jarrett.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- Jake Pope, S
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Rara Thomas, WR
NFL Draft Declarations:
