Georgia Football Uniforms Receive Controversially Low Ranking by Major News Outlet
The Georgia Bulldogs' iconic red and black uniforms have received a controversially low ranking by a major news outlet.
College football is a sport that is home to many unique traditions and mascots that help create a sense of identity for each team. One of the most recognizable differences amongst teams, are their extremely detailed uniforms.
Whether it be colors, designs, or logos, each team has a uniform that is its own and instantly recognizable among fans. But which of these uniforms is viewed as teh best in the sport? Recently, USA Today's Jordan Mendoza and Craig Meyer created a top-25 list of the best college football uniforms.
One program that received a somewhat controversial ranking is the Georgia Bulldogs, who came in at the No. 24 spot in the list. The duo cited that the Bulldogs' lack of remarkability in the uniforms led to their ranking.
"The Bulldogs have been the premier program in the sport this decade and have a sharp-enough look, but there's nothing remarkable about it," wrote Mendoza and Meyer. "Having a nearly identical logo to the Green Bay Packers doesn't help, either."
To add insult to injury for Bulldog fans, rivals Tennessee and Alabama were given higher rankings than Georgia. Putting bright orange ahead of red and black is a decision that will likely throw out any credibility of USA Today's rankings for the Dawgs.
While uniform rankings are a subjective list, it is hard to deny that the Bulldogs are one of the most exciting teams to watch in college football.
