Georgia Football vs Alabama Score Predictions

As the Georgia/Alabama game inches closer, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew members believe that the game will unfold.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are just a few short days away from one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2024 regular season. The second-ranked Dawgs will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide in a rematch of the 2023 SEC Championship game.
With preperations for this exciting matchup nearly wrapped up, here is how our Dawgs Daily crew believes that game will unfold.
Georgia vs Alabama Score Predictions
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 34, Alabama 27
Get ready for another classic Georgia vs Alabama showdown. Alabama brings a super explosive offense while Georgia brings a stoudt defense with a balanced offense. I think this game has very little breathing room at any point in this football game. Jalen Milroe has played turnover free football up to this point but I think that streak ends on Saturday. I expect Georgia to find some success in the run game and for Alabama to make some plays on offense via Milroe's legs and the deep ball. However, I don't think they find enough explosives against Georgia's defense to get the win. Dawgs win a close win and keep their undefeated record.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 31, Alabama 21
Despite what metrics and data say about explosive offense teams, having an offense predicated on explosives has never really been the recipe for defeating a Kirby Smart football team. It's been more about cerebral quarterback play and the ability to limit Georgia's possessions. Alabama this year (while still loaded with talent) strikes me more as a feast-or-famine team that can take the top off at any moment rather than a grinding offense that can make a defense give up in the fourth quarter (shoutout to Jalen Milroe). The Tide have had just four scoring drives of 10 plays or more this season, and two of them came in the second half when they were already up big.
This game will by no means be a one-sided affair, and I could see it going either way. But my gut tells me that Georgia's defense will be able to limit Alabama's explosiveness enough to win on the road. I think a late touchdown by the Dawgs puts the game out of reach and Georgia hands Alabama its first loss of the Kalen DeBoer era.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 17, Alabama 20
This football game has a plethora of paths it can take, none of which include a multiple score win in my opinion. These football teams are just too close. So, this prediction for me boiled down to the things I feel I can trust most at this point in the season. I trust home field advantage in the southeastern conference and I trust Alabama's offense to be more explosive than I trust Georgia to win the turnover margin. Jalen Milroe hasn't thrown an interception in his last severn starts, and Georgia's currently 78th in 20+ yard plays as an offense.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
