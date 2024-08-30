Georgia Football vs Clemson Betting Odds College Football Week One Update
An updated look at the betting odds for Georgia's week one game against the Clemson Tigers.
The wait for college football is over as the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are less than a week away from their regular season bout. Both teams come into this matchup ranked which makes it arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend. With the game just a one day out, here is an update on what the odds are.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason and while the line has moved a bit, it has remained consistent for the most part. According to DraftKings, the Dawgs are -13 point favorites to win the game and will likely remain heavy favorites until kickoff on Saturday. The over/under is also currently set at 48 points.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
