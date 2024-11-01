Georgia Football vs Florida Score Predictions
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are set for their annual meeting in Jacksonville for the 103rd edition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." The Bulldogs currently controll the all-time series 56-44-2 and have won six out of the last seven meetings.
Both teams are heading into this matchup at extremely different points in the season. The Bulldogs are ranked inside the top-3 and have an extremely good chance of making College Football Playoff, while the Gators are currently struggling at 4-3 and could be looking for a new head coach come the offseason. Despite the difference in prestige, both teams would love nothing more than to beat their rivals and earn bragging rights for the next 365 days.
With just days to go before this historic rivalry game kicks off, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew sees the game playing out.
Georgia vs Texas Final Score Predictions:
Brooks Austin: Georgia 42, Florida 24
This Florida football team is not bad in the first half of games, particularly the first quarter. The Gators defense allows just 3.4 of their 23.6 points per game in the first quarter. Their defense starts strong, and usually fails to make the required adjustments. I expect Georgia to begin to more the football at will starting at some point in the second quarter. Dawgs roll in the second half.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 35, Florida 14
I think this Florida football team is a little better than what is being perceived of them. DJ Lagway has brought some explosivity to the offense and it showed up in their game against Kentucky. However, I think Georgia's offense and defense is going overwhelm Florida on both sides of the ball. Florida ranks 94th in the country for run defense, so I think it is going to be a big day for Trevor Etienne and the running backs on Saturday. I think Florida might keep it close in the first quarter, but the Dawgs ultimately pull away in this one.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 38, Florida 17
This game is going to hinge on how much of an impact can Georgia's defense have on DJ Lagway. If Lagway is consistently explosive and turnover free, the Dawgs could be in for a massive battle. But while Lagway is extremely talented and will likely have big moments, playing flawlessly is a big ask for a freshman quarterback who has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns thus far. Once the defense begins to takeover, Bulldogs offense will begin playing complimentary football and I think we will see the Dawgs pull away somewhere in the third quarter.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
- Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Everbank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
