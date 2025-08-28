Georgia Football vs Marshall Thundering Herd Final Score Predictions for Week One
Here are the final score predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs' first matchup of the 2025 college football season.
After months of waiting, the Georgia Bulldogs have returned to the field and are just days away from their first game of the college football season. The Dawgs are scheduled to face the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3:30 p.m.
With Georgia's return so close, the writers at Bulldogs on SI have released their final score predictions for Saturday's game.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 48 - Marshall 10
Although Kirby Smart teams usually can score 75 points in these games and absolutely embarrass their opponents, they seldom do. Instead, expect a Bulldogs team that is very clearly trying to learn more about its roster than actually turn in a dominating preformance. That said, I think the Dawgs do look to deliver a few more haymakers than they have in the past...
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38 - Marshall 7
This may not be the offensive outburst that maybe some are hoping to see in the first game of the season against Marshall, but I expect to see the Dawgs run the football a good bit on Saturday. It's been what Kirby Smart has preached about all offseason, and I think they want to showcase that in the first matchup. Ultimately, though, I think Georgia takes care of business, lets the backups get some run in the second half, and gets out of there with a clean first win.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 42- Marshall 10
This is perhaps the most unknown opponent to ever walk into Sanford Stadium. Sure, they are severely outclassed in the talent department, but there’s no doubt Marshall has a “surprise” factor potentially brewing to start this football game. New head coach, new coordinators, and a brand new roster. However, when Kirby Smart spends an off-season harping on specific themes — as he’s done with running the ball and stopping the run — Georgia is typically elite in those areas. So, no matter the curve balls presented by Marshall, there’s no answer for a more physical and frankly pissed off football team. Dawgs roll after a feeling-out process.
Joey Walraven: Georgia 45 - Marshall 3
I expect the new look Georgia Bulldogs to come out firing on all cylinders. The offense probably won’t open up much of the playbook, but will simply assert the talent gap dominance to overpower them offensively. To me, this game will be mostly important for the defense. It’ll be especially important for them to play clean, assignment-driven football and get back to the Georgia standard of defense, which the coaches have spoken to in the off-season, especially in the tackling department.
Najeh Wilkins: Georgia 35 - Marshall 14
Georgia has no problem establishing the run against Marshall. In fact, the Bulldogs show how deep the room truly is with their performance on Saturday. Nate Frazier runs for two touchdowns, and Cash Jones adds another. Gunner Stockton throws two touchdowns to his new arsenal of weapons, looking poised and confident as the starter. The defense for the Bulldogs, while young, makes their presence felt, forcing three turnovers. KJ Bolden finishes with a pick, and true freshman Elijah Griffin finishes with a sack. Marshall adds points late in the game, but the Bulldogs dominate in the first game at home.
Gage Fulford: Georgia 42 - Marshall 7
In their home opener on Saturday in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs will make a statement with a dominant win over Marshall, showcasing both explosive offense and suffocating defense. Quarterback Gunner Stockton will set the tone early, connecting with dynamic playmaker Zachariah Branch and steady target Noah Thomas to keep the chains moving, while freshman running back Nate Frazier adds balance with big runs out of the backfield. The Dawgs’ defense will look just as sharp, with linebacker CJ Allen flying to the ball, Christian Miller controlling the trenches, and standout KJ Bolden making his presence felt in the secondary. From start to finish, Georgia will impose its will, sending a clear message that they are locked in for another big season.
Austin Mixon: Georgia 56 - Marshall 14
Despite the unknowns surrounding Marshall, Kirby Smart has expressed that Georgia's opponent in this game, and every game this season, will be themselves. This philosophy has been successful for years and should continue to be so on Saturday. I expect fireworks early, specifically from transfer wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Gunner Stockton's efficient day ends after the opening drive of the second half, and Georgia gets a look at backups for the remainder of the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
