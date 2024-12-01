Georgia Football vs Texas Betting Line Released
The point-spread for the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns' SEC Championship bout has been set.
After the conclusion of the 2024 college football regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will battle in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. This will be the seventh meeting between these two schools in a series that the Longhorns currently lead 2-4.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns met once before this year when the Dawgs traveled to Austin for a top-5 matchup. Georgia's defense would best Texas, holding the Longhorns to just 29 rushing yards in a 30-15 victory. This would be the Longhorns' only loss of the 2024 regular season.
Despite the fact the Bulldogs handled the Longhorns on the road earlier this season, the betting line for this game has remained extremely close. According to Fan Duel, the Bulldogs are just 2.5-point favorites over the Longhorns on a neutral site field.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will meet Saturday, December 7th in Atlanta, Georgia to do battle over the crown as kings of the SEC. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
