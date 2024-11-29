REPORT: Georgia Tech Potential Making Change at Quarterback vs Georgia
Reports have surfaced that Georgia Tech QB, Aaron Philo could be sitting against Georgia, leaving Georgia Tech with Haynes King and Zach Pyron as their QBs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are playing host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night inside Sanford Stadium at 7:30 PM on ABC. The Yellow Jackets enter the contest as considerable underdogs, almost three touchdowns worth of points. However, the line could be moving north of that after reports have surfaced that Tech QB, Aaron Philo could be out for the contest.
Georgia Tech has been using two quarterbacks for the last several weeks, with Haynes King and Aaron Philo handling most of the passing duties of this offense. Now, according to Kelly Quinlan of Jacketsonline.com, Philo will not be available for this contest. Philo has played in four games already this season. If he were to want to redshirt this season, he cannot play in another game. According to Quinlan's report, that's what's expected to happen on Friday night.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
