Score Predictions: Georgia Football vs Georgia Tech
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final game of the 2024 regular season has arrived as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their yearly edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5.
The Bulldogs have won six straight against the Jackets and are looking to extend their streak in the series to seven consecutive games. Georgia is currently heavy favorites heading into this game and are predicted to win by a whopping 20.5 points.
With just hours to go before the latest installment of this rivalry kicks off, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew sees the game playing out.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 34 - Georgia Tech 17
Georgia Tech's offense's strategy is simple... they want to run the ball, they want to control the clock, and they want to limit their opponent's possessions. However, their home/road splits in the rushing department are noticeable. They have one explosive rushing game on the road against North Carolina's putrid defense, but in their other three true road games, they are averaging just 102 rushing yards per game and lost all three contests. I expect the Georgia run defense to return to one of the more prepared and physical units. Georgia pulls away late.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 34, Georgia Tech 14
Georgia Tech hasn't found a way to beat Kirby Smart since his first year in Athens and I don't see that trend stopping this year either. The Yellowjackets have been playing well this year but they're also playing a young but talented quarterback in Aaron Philo. He can make som impressive throws but the tape shows a young quarterback that might end up with a turnover or two. I think Georgia's offense is going to have a nice simple day for themselves and the defense is going to really stress the Georgia Tech offense.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 38, Georgia Tech 17
After an up-and-down season, the Georgia Bulldogs' offense seems to have turned the corner in a positive direction. For two weeks straight, they have played mistake-free football and will likely make it a third with a home crowd behind them. The Jackets, on the other hand, have not been efficient on the road whatsoever and have suffered all four of their losses away from Atlanta. With a rabid Athens crowd on a Friday night, I just don't see an avenue where Tech's offense can efficiently sit on the ball long enough for to make this game ugly.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
