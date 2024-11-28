Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Georgia Tech Game

Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) is lifted in the air as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) and defensive linemen Jalen Carter (88) and Mykel Williams (13) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs' final game of the 2024 regular season has arrived as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their yearly edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5. 

The Bulldogs have dominated this series over the last 20 years and have maintained this trend throughout the Kirby Smart era. Currently, the Bulldogs are on a six-game win streak against the Jackets and will be looking to extend that number to seven when Georgia Tech travels to Athens.

With bragging rights on the line, the Dawgs' social media team has crafted another exciting trailer to get fans prepared for Friday night's game. 

How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

  • Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

