WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Georgia Tech Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their tenth game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final game of the 2024 regular season has arrived as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their yearly edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5.
The Bulldogs have dominated this series over the last 20 years and have maintained this trend throughout the Kirby Smart era. Currently, the Bulldogs are on a six-game win streak against the Jackets and will be looking to extend that number to seven when Georgia Tech travels to Athens.
With bragging rights on the line, the Dawgs' social media team has crafted another exciting trailer to get fans prepared for Friday night's game.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
- Gameday: Friday, November 30th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Joe Tessitore (Play by play) and Jesse Palmer (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
