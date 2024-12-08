Georgia Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson enters the transfer portal.
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will now start announcing their plans in regard to to the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs are in the postseason hunt. The latest player to do so is wide receiver Michael Jackson who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Jackson transfered to Georgia this offseason from USC. He mostly saw the field as a kick returner for the Dawgs.
Georgia was very active in the transfer portal last season as they had a good number of players leave the roster while also adding to their roster via the portal. It has become a large phenomenon in college football that all football programs have to deal with every offseason. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9th and will remain open until Dec. 28th. There will also be a window that opens during the spring time.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
