Georgia Football Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Released Ahead of NFL Season
Former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been released ahead of the NFL season.
Just like the college football season is starting up, the NFL is on the verge of kicking off its season as well. That also means organizations are dwindling down their roster to the required 53-man limit, and one former Georgia Bulldog did not make the cut.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Green Bay Packers have released former Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Hardman was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent four seasons with the organization before joining the Jets and then rejoining the Chiefs in the 2023 season. He was then signed by the Packers this offseason, but did not do enough to remain on the roster.
Hardman has turned into a gadget player in the NFL and was serving as a return specialist for the Packers during the preseason. The three-time Super Bowl champion has managed to continue to find roles at the professional level, and now he hopes another team will bring him on ahead of the upcoming season.
When he first got to Georgia, Hardman was a defensive back recruit but was quickly moved to wide receiver. He became an explosive playmaker on both offense and in the return game, and that led to him being a high-round draft pick in the NFL. He was a two-time All-SEC member during his time in Athens and helped lead Georgia to a conference title and a college football playoff appearance.
