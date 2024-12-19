Georgia Football Won't Participate in Brand New Netflix Documentary
Kirby Smart and his football team elected to not participate in a brand new Netflix documentary.
The 2024 college football regular season officially wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and it was a crazy ride for the Georgia Bulldogs. After dominating Clemson and Tennessee Tech, it seemed like Georgia fans couldn't take a breath for the rest of the season, at least not until UMass came to town. A close game against Kentucky, a near-miraculous win vs Alabama, a big win over Texas on the road, a come-from-behind win against Florida, a tough loss to Ole Miss, dominant against Tennessee, eight overtimes vs Georgia Tech and then overtime in the SEC Championship. It is almost documentary worthy but not if you ask Kirby Smart.,
It was revealed on Wednesday that Netflix had been working on a documentary series that will be released in the summer of 2025. The series will give behind-the-scenes looks at SEC teams throughout the season and during games. Not every team participated, though, and Georgia was one of them, along with Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Texas.
Georgia's refusal to be featured in such a series fits the mold of what Smart has built in Athens. Georgia very much worries about what they are doing and focuses on themselves more than anything else. Smart said it himself after beating Texas: "We didn't come here to take pictures. Our intent was to eat."
