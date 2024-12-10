Georgia Football WR Pleads Not-Guilty, Charges Not Dropped in Court Case
The Georgia Bulldogs have been without starting WR Colbie Young for the better part of the regular season due to an ongoing legal battle, one that received an update today.
Georgia WR Colbie Young plans to enter a not-guilty plea on misdemeanor charges of battery and assault of an unborn child, waiving his arraignment. That’s according to a statement from Young’s lawyer Kim Stephens, who spoke to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Hearld. Young remains indefinitely suspended from play as of this report.
Young rejoined the team recently at practices and was using the facility, most believed in preparations for charges to potentially be dropped in the matter following the other party involved in the incident releasing a statment releiving Colbie Young of any wrongdoing.
Kirby Smart's most recent statement on Colbie Young November 26th:
"I'm sure you guys have a lot of questions about the Colbie Young situation. It's a pending legal matter so I can't comment about it. But he's back using the facilities and he's back at practice, but I can't comment on his active status, that has not changed."
