Adonai Mitchell has Major Welcome Back Party

It took everything out of them, but Georgia found a way to overcome a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoffs. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for the entire third quarter but found their groove at the perfect moment to help capture the lead and the victory.

One offensive contributor that stepped up for Georgia in a time of need was wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell. The star wide receiver missed the majority of the season after an ankle injury all the way back in week two and did not make an official return until the SEC Championship game. Against Ohio State, he was back in a big way.

Mitchell got things going early in the game with two receptions for 33 yards on Georgia's very first drive of the football game. It wouldn't be until late in the fourth quarter that Mitchell would catch his next reception, but it came during one of the biggest moments in the football game.

With under a minute to go and Georgia trailing by six, Stetson Bennett found his sophomore wide receiver in the corner of the end zone to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. Mitchell would finish the game with three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown.

In the biggest moment of the season to date, Georgia found out just how much they missed having number five on the field. Now with them heading to the national championship game to face TCU, the Bulldogs can feel confident in knowing what they can get out of Mitchell as they try to cap off another national title run.

Last season it was George Pickens who came back during the post-season to gear up for his team and help them win a national title after missing the entire regular season due to an ACL tear. Pickens would go on to make several big plays for the Bulldogs to help his team capture the title.

Now it's Mitchell sparking his welcome-back party during the most pivotal stretch of the season and will be a key piece in Georgia's efforts to repeat as champions.

