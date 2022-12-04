Georgia’s CFP spot Finalized, Who Will They Get?

Coming into Friday, it seemed relatively simple. Georgia and Michigan seemed to be locked for the playoffs. Possibly even TCU. With the Trojans taking a loss in the PAC-12 championship it now cues the chaos.

Southern California started the first quarter the way it needed. They were giving most college football fans the indication that it would be Georgia and the Trojans meeting in the playoffs. Well, Utah had other plans. Saturday, noon rolls around, and it’s time for TCU to give itself a chance to make the playoffs. While they were able to force overtime. They came up short on 4th and goal. Which ultimately gave Kansas State the win.

Georgia secured its second SEC championship under coach Kirby Smart, almost assuring they'll play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs, essentially giving them a home-field advantage. Now the question is, with everything that’s happened, who will the dawgs face?

Ohio State

Two choices seem to be the most reasonable, with the buckeyes being one of them. The biggest question with the Buckeyes is where the committee ranks TCU. With the Horned Frogs taking a loss to Kansas State, there could be an argument to drop them a spot back, but the committee may not want to have Ohio State rematch Michigan in the first round as Georgia appears to have locked up the top spot.

TCU

With TCU losing in the Big 12 championship, they’ve left themselves in a bad spot. They now leave their fate in the hands of the committee. What makes it worse is Alabama is knocking on the door, trying to back their way into the playoffs. It will be interesting to see where the committee places them tomorrow afternoon.

Alabama

While Alabama is more of a long shot of the three. They still find themselves, somehow, with a chance to make it. The biggest question for the tide is where the committee ranks TCU. Even with the loss though, the Crimson Tide's hopes of making the playoff look all but dead.

With Michigan still yet to play, maybe there is more chaos in store. Even with a Michigan loss. It still seems like OSU, TCU and Alabama are the most probable opponents for the dawgs in the Peach Bowl.

It will be interesting to see who the committee has Georgia matched up against when they reveal the final rankings tomorrow. The Bulldogs more than likely locked up the top seed in the playoffs after winning the conference title but where the committee places Ohio State and TCU will be something to watch for during tomorrow's show.

Does the committee want an Ohio State and Michigan rematch? Or do they want the Buckeyes versus the Bulldogs to get the playoffs started off?

