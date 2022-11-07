But Seriously... Stetson Bennett for Heisman

There is no higher honor in college football than receiving the Heisman Trophy. At least from an individualized standpoint. It is awarded the most outstanding player in college football every single year and Georgia's Stetson Bennett is deserving of some attention.

According to the latest Heisman odds, Bennett is sixth on the list with +1600 odds to take home the trophy. Names ahead of him include Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Michigan's running back Blake Corum and USC's quarterback Caleb Williams. It may not be surprising to know that those names are high up on the list, but what might be is how close Bennetts's stats are to those ahead of him.

Bennett currently ranks second amongst all SEC quarterbacks for passing yards only behind Will Rodgers from Mississippi State. He is currently on pace to finish the regular season with 3,474 passing yards. That would be the most yards thrown for by a Georgia quarterback in a single season since Matthew Stafford in 2008. A former No. 1 overall draft pick by the way.

It's not just Bennett's stat line that stands out though. His performances in two of Georgia's biggest games this season are an eye-catcher as well. Against Oregon to start the season and a team that is currently ranked at No. 6 according to the AP poll, Bennett threw for 368 yards, scored three total touchdowns and completed 80 percent of his passes.

Most recently against Tennesse, Bennett put on another show, as he threw for 257 yards, scored three total touchdowns and completed 68 percent of his throws. Every Heisman Trophy winner had their "Heisman moment" during the season and Bennett has two different games that could be used as his award-winning moment.

Playing well when the lights shine brightest is what Bennett does. He's a gamer. Sure he may not have the all-world arm talent that everyone wants their quarterback to have or go viral on social media every single week, but he wins ball games and has quietly put together an impressive performance thus far.

People remember and know Stetson Bennett as the former walk-on quarterback who climbed his way up to become Georgia's starter and found his way to a national title. But it is time to start giving Bennett the national attention that he has earned and knowing him as the elite athlete he has continued to prove to be.

With three regular-season games and an SEC Championship matchup remaining on the schedule, perhaps Bennett can finish the season strong enough to make a final push at the award and get himself an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony come December.

