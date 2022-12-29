Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Talks What They Learned from Michigan vs Ohio State

Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett talks about what they learned from Ohio State's loss to Michigan leading up to Peach Bowl.

With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining. 

Georgia this season compiled their second straight undefeated regular season, the first time in program history while also taking home the SEC title against the LSU Tigers. Those 13 wins are what helped Georgia land the top seed in the playoff and what aligned them to play against Ohio State. 

The Buckeyes came close to going undefeated in the regular season until their annual rivalry game against Michigan rolled up on the schedule. The Wolverines went on to defeat Ohio State for the second straight year and spoiled the Buckeyes' flawless season. In a 12-game season, there is a lot to learn from a team but not more than what you can find in games that a team took a loss in. 

This is the third time that Georgia has made the college football playoff with all three appearances coming under Smart. The previous two times, the Bulldogs have made the playoff they have gone on to play in the national championship game. They now hope to keep that trend alive in this year's playoff. 

Here's the full-length interview with Stetson Bennett: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

11842E97-7BA1-4C26-B01B-F2940542058E
News

WATCH: SVP Explains Bloody Tuesdays, Talks Searels and Much More

By Brooks Austin
0F84A9FE-F233-4EFC-B2C9-8B10B2DB6225
News

WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character

By Brooks Austin
IMG_0229
News

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Clarifies "Advantages Across the Board" Comments

By Jonathan Williams
Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 10.45.09 AM
News

Where Todd Monken Sees Growth In Stetson Bennett

By Evan Crowell
Tommy Eichenberg
News

Ohio State Ready To Move On From Michigan Loss

By Evan Crowell
cleveland-browns-running-back-nick-chubb-agree-to-3-year-extension
News

Nick Chubb Locks in his Prediction for Georgia vs Ohio State

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A9570-2
News

LOOK: Photos From Georgia Practices Leading up to Ohio State

By Brooks Austin
Brock Bowers
News

Day One Georgia Practice Observations

By Evan Crowell