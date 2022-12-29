With every day that passes, we get a little closer to seeing the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl in the college football playoff for a spot in the national championship. The Bulldogs remain a 6.5-point over the Buckeyes and the current favorite to win the national championship amongst the four teams remaining.

Georgia this season compiled their second straight undefeated regular season, the first time in program history while also taking home the SEC title against the LSU Tigers. Those 13 wins are what helped Georgia land the top seed in the playoff and what aligned them to play against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes came close to going undefeated in the regular season until their annual rivalry game against Michigan rolled up on the schedule. The Wolverines went on to defeat Ohio State for the second straight year and spoiled the Buckeyes' flawless season. In a 12-game season, there is a lot to learn from a team but not more than what you can find in games that a team took a loss in.

This is the third time that Georgia has made the college football playoff with all three appearances coming under Smart. The previous two times, the Bulldogs have made the playoff they have gone on to play in the national championship game. They now hope to keep that trend alive in this year's playoff.

