Georgia Has Out of Control Expectations According to SEC Expert
The University of Georgia has won two out of the last three national titles. They haven't ranked outside of the top-5 at the end of the college football season since 2018. It's been a half a decade of dominance for Georgia. They were a 3-point loss to Alabama away from returning to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season — something that with CFP expansion seems like a perennial requirement at this point for the Bulldogs.
Head coach Kirby Smart understands the "standard" at Georgia more than perhaps anyone. He's a lifer from the state of Georgia, played at UGA, graduated from UGA, his first job in college football was in Athens in 1999. The expectations for Georgia under Kirby Smart is a national championship, something he's acutely aware of.
However, is that reasonable? According to ESPN's Paul Finebaum, we've reached a point of ridiculousness to an extent with some of the expectations around this Georgia football program. On a recent episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning and had this to say:
“(Georgia) runs into the problem that a lot of programs, including Alabama, have had, which is that the expectations are simply out of control. Let’s say they don’t win this year and maybe next year things go haywire and the quarterback gets hurt or somebody leaves. They have a very pedestrian 9-3 season, and then fans start to really get edgy. What happens then is the coach goes, ‘What else do I have to do? I’ve won two national championships.'”
