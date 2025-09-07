Georgia HC Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update to Bulldogs Tight End Ethan Barbour
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides an injury update for freshman tight end Ethan Barbour.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Austin Peay Governors after an extensive weather delay Saturday evening. The final score of the contest was 28-6 as the Dawgs pushed through a shaky start to earn their second victory of the season.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provided injury updates for a handful of players. Including freshman tight end Ethan Barbour, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury on the final play of the first half.
"Yeah, it was a tough ankle injury. It was a bad deal," said Smart. "I'm not sure of what the prognosis is going to be or how long. But it was a tough one to see, especially on the last play of the half."
Barbour showed flashes during his first game against Marshall and created tons of excitement around his 2025 season. Unfortunately, the injury has put a screeching halt to the momentum created by the young tight end.
While a timetable for Barbour's return was not provided by Smart, it is safe to assume that the Bulldogs' tight end will be unavailable for an extended period of time throughout the Dawgs' 2025 season.
Georgia will be on the road for their next game as the team travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, for its first road game of the season. As the Dawgs turn their attention to the Tennessee Volunteers, remaining as healthy as possible will be a necessity.
