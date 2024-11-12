Georgia In, Ole Miss Out in Latest College Football Playoff Ranking Predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are in and the Ole Miss Rebels are out in the latest college football playoff predictions.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a tough road loss to the Ole Miss Rebels this past weekend. The Bulldogs now have two losses on the season, but their playoff hopes are not completely gone. A win against Tennessee this weekend would still put Georgia in a great spot to land a spot in the top 12, but even after the Ole Miss loss, they're not completely out.
The second round of college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening and ESPN's Heather Dinich provided her own prediction of how the rankings will play out. Interestingly enough, Dinich had Georgia in the top 12 still sitting at No. 11, but Ole Miss was still on the outside looking in. Here was her explanation for both teams:
Dinich on Georgia:
"Two-loss Georgia would be the committee's fourth and final SEC team in the bracket, but even though the Bulldogs are ranked ahead of two conference champions -- ACC and Mountain West -- they would be seeded below them because the top four seeds are reserved for conference champions. Georgia would also miss out on a first-round home game because those are awarded to teams seeded 5-8."
Dinich on Ole Miss:
"The Rebels' win against the committee's previous No. 3 team puts them squarely back in the conversation, but the home loss to Kentucky (3-6) and a poor nonconference lineup that includes an FCS win could still bother the committee enough to rank them behind Georgia. Ole Miss' best chance to reach the CFP is through an at-large bid, and the Rebels now have a better win than anything on SMU's résumé."
As mentioned earlier, Georgia has to beat Tennessee this weekend if they still want a shot at making the college football playoff. If they don't do that then will likely be left out. Ole Miss' losses to LSU and Kentucky are hurting their resume, but a 10-2 Rebel team at the end of the year will have a strong case to be placed inside of the top-12.
