Georgia Intel - Everything You Need To Know About Ole Miss
The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will head to Oxford, Mississippi this weekend to faceoff against the 16th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs are a mere 2.5-point favorite in the 3:30 PM EST kickoff broadcast on ESPN.
The Bulldogs aren't unfamiliar with this Ole Miss program, they knocked them off in dominant fashion a year ago at home, winning 52 to 17. However, this is a different football team from Ole Miss this season, with different levels of talent. Here's the intel on what you need to know about this Rebels roster.
Defense Is the Difference
The offense for Ole Miss has never really been a problem under Lane Kiffin. They've been consistently explosive, and they've been consistently in the upper echelon of collegiate offenses. However, they've never had a defense like this one. They have NFL-caliber players on all levels of the field, thanks in large part to a dedication to defense in the portal. They have 91.0 TFLS in nine games this season, thanks in large part to the additions of Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen from fellow SEC Rosters. This front 6 creates havoc, consistently.
They Have Little to No Conventional Run Game
Losing Quinshon Judkins to the portal didn't help this Ole Miss offense, and losing Henry Parrish early against Arkansas certainly hasn't helped the run game either. They've struggled to run the football with anyone not named Jackson Dart this season. Against SEC opponents, The Rebels are averaging just 3.2 yards per carry at the moment. With Parrish likely out for this matchup, their leading rusher on the year is Jaxson Dart with 77 attempts entering Saturday. They can be made one-dimensional quickly.
Their One-Dimension is Arguably the Nation's Best
They may only be "elite" in one area of offensive football and that's through the air. They are arguably the most dangerous passing attack in college football. Cam Ward is the "leader" in the Heisman discussion at this moment... Jaxson Dart has more passing yards, a higher completion percentage, and arguably better weapons at the moment. And that's without Tre Harris, the SEC's leading receiver without playing the last two games. They don't need to run the football effectively when they throw for 340 yards per game in conference play. They just need to be okay in the run department.
