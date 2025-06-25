Georgia Legend Aaron Murray Shares Thoughts on Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton
Former Georgia quarterback and Bulldogs legend Aaron Murray shares his thoughts on Gunner Stockton ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season is less than 75 days away as the Dawgs are preparing to answer the numerous offseason questions around their program. One of the biggest questions for Kirby Smart and his staff revolves around the quarterback position.
While the starting position battle seems to be led by Gunner Stockton, fans and experts are unsure about what kind of player he will be for the Bulldogs in 2025. During an interview with 680 The Fan, Georgia Bulldogs legend Aaron Murray shared his thoughts on what Stockton's first full season as a starter would look like.
"He has plenty of arm strength, he has the athleticism," Said Murray. "But he has the DNA inside of him that says 'I'm a dog, I'm going to outwork you, I'm going to grind, and I'm going to make sure that guys around me can play with confidence and can play fast.' So that's the number one thing I have seen from him and heard about him that should make Georgia fans really excited."
While Stockton will certainly be a focal point in Georgia's offensive successes in 2025, Murray also remains adamant that the team as a whole needs to take a step forward in order to supplement offensive production.
"I know we all talk about 'quarterback, quarterback, quarterback' and I love it because I am one. But the receivers gotta be better." Said Murray. "The receivers have to make plays, they have to create seperation, and catch the football."
During the 2024 season, Georgia led the nation in dropped passes with more than 25, which resulted in their offensive struggles throughout the regular and postseason. The Dawgs will be need to clean up drops and other execution issues in 2025, should they have national championship aspirations.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season in Athens on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
